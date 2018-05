Zhang Huichun makes Wuyi Tea using a traditional method in his studio in Wuyishan City, East China's Fujian Province, May 1, 2018. Zhang is a master of the ancient techniques used to make Wuyi Tea, a variety of oolong tea grown in the Wuyi Mountains. The tea-making craft, dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC - 220AD), has been recognized as a national intangible heritage with Zhang as the official inheritor. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lijun)