Fishing vessels berth at a port in Qionghai City, South China's Hainan Province, May 1, 2018. A total of 17,000 fishing boats and approximately 60,000 fishermen in Hainan Province are affected by a fishing ban in the South China Sea from May 1 to Aug. 16. It is the 20th year that the ban has been enforced. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)