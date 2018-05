Rescuer workers help passengers stranded in a roller coaster ride at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan, May 1, 2018. The Jurassic Park-inspired Flying Dinosaur roller coaster stalled and left some ride-goers hanging upside down for up to two hours before they all were safely rescued. With the highest point being 37 meters above the ground, the same roller coaster also had similar trouble during operation in August and September last year. (Photo/VCG)