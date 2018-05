Items retrieved from a 12th century sunken ship in the South China Sea, coded "Huaguangjiao No.1", are on display at the China Nanhai (South China Sea) Museum in Tanmen Township in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, May 1, 2018. From 1998 to 2008, archeologists discovered more than 10,000 porcelain objects and 511 ship plates from "Huaguangjiao No.1", which sank during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). (Photo/IC)