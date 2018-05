Drones make a formation in the air over the illuminated Yongning Gate in Xi'an City, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2018. A total of 1,374 drones were used to form various patterns, such as the old city wall and scenes from the Silk Road, in the opening ceremony of a cultural festival named after Xi'an's well-preserved old city wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). (Photo/VCG)