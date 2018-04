Li Junhui(R)/Liu Yuchen of China compete during the men's doubles final match against Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda of Japan during BWF Badminton Asia Championships 2018 in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2018. Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen won 2-1 and claimed the title. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)