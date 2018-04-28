LINE

Italian design company to build 'floating pyramid homes'(1/3)

2018-04-28 15:43 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Italian design firm Lazzarini Design Studio is attempting to crowdfund a floating city made up of solar-powered pyramids. The proposed city will be called "Wayaland" and will be built over a yet-to-be-determined area of water - with residents expected to move in sometime around 2022. The company is looking for eager backers to contribute the first ?350,000 which will be used to build the first "Waya module" pyramid as a proof of concept. Once the first module is completed, the design studio says it will rent it out for ?1,000 a night. (Photo/IC)

