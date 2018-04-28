Selected ceramic pillows on show in Nanjing(1/6)

LINE

Selected ceramic pillows on show in Nanjing

2018-04-28
A ceramic pillows exhibition opens at the Dabao'en Temple Museum in Nanjing City, East China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2018. The exhibition includes 144 selected ceramic pillows from Tang, Song, Liao, Jin and Yuan dynasties. More than an aid to a good night's sleep, ancient Chinese ceramic pillows were said to ward off evil spirits and made for auspicious gifts. The ceramic pillows on display feature five types, such as those with baby, tiger and flower motifs. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

