Visitors walk down a leafy 'tunnel of love' over a railway line in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2018. The tunnel is surrounded by green trees that rise high above and form a kind of canopy. The site is dubbed the 'tunnel of love' due to thousands of couples flocking there to make wishes and take photos. However, it's not an official scenic spot and a passage for trains remains in use. (Photo: China News Service/ VCG).