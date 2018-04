A participant competes in the 2018 World BASE Jump competition in Yunyang County, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 26, 2018. Sixteen of the world's top professionals showed remarkable courage and impeccable technique as they leaped from Cloudy Lounge Bridge, a glass-bottomed skywalk built 718 meters above the ground level, and landed on a 200-square-meter platform above water within three seconds. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)