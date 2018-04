Relics excavated from a ruins affected by the massive Wudongde Hydraulic Power Station under construction in Huili County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 26, 2018. The ruins cover an area of 10,000 square meters along the lower reaches of Jinsha River formed between 4,300 to 3,000 years ago. Excavation of stone coffins in the ruins has found more than 1,000 relics including utensils, ornaments and weapons. (Photo/VCG)