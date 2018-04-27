LINE

Florida man's Princess Diana collection celebrates her legacy, fills house(1/3)

2018-04-27 15:56 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Collector John Hoatson shows a piece of wedding cake of Princess Diana from his collection of royal family memorabilia at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida, U.S., April 21, 2018. Hoatson's passion for all things Diana began when he was 8 and shows no signs of fading at the age of 45, with Diana's son Prince Harry scheduled to wed retired American actress Meghan Markle on May 18 at Windsor Castle. The wedding will give Hoatson the opportunity to add to a collection that numbers 13,000 items. A museum valued it at about $500,000 in 2011, he said. (Photo/Agencies)

