A view of a straw dragon sculpture at a straw-themed festival in Youxi County, East China's Fujian Province, April 26, 2018. More than 100 straw-made creations were on display at the festival, including the 150.57-meter-long, 6.55-meter-tall dragon. The straw dragon was the largest ever created in China, according to a record-registration organization. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Ming)