Fishermen use a giant net to catch fish in Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, Hangzhou City, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2018. The fishing method that makes use of a giant net is spectacular to watch as large numbers of trapped fish jump and swim in the shrinking space. Qiandao Lake, literally meaning 'Ten-thousand Island Lake', is an artificial lake made for a hydropower station and also a popular tourist attraction. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Mengting)