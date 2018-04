Young people of the Yao ethnic group celebrate the opening of a glass walkway in Jiulong River National Forest Park in Rucheng County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2018. The 555-meter-long transparent walkway, 100 meters above the ground, passes through a waterfall on a mountain and offers visitors a great view of the forest, valley and river. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)