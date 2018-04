Giant panda Hua Yan of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas (CCRCGP) is released into the wild at Liziping Nature Reserve in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 20, 2016. On May 12, 2008, a catastrophic earthquake damaged Sichuan's Wolong Panda Reserve. After ten years' efforts, the three bases of Wolong, Dujiangyan and Ya'an under the CCRCGP have been restored and put into use. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)