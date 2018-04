Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes visitors to Disney?Pixar Toy Story Land, the first major expansion at the resort since its opening, April 26, 2018. Based on the Toy Story films, Shanghai Disneyland's seventh land is a high-spirited, colorful world where guests will feel as if they've been shrunk down to the size of a toy for laughter and fun with family and friends. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)