Mother stork and chicks in precarious cliff nest (1/3)

2018-04-26 16:38 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Photo taken by businessman and nature photographer Marco Bustos shows a pair of storks have picked a remote and dangerous place to raise their young, by building their nest at the very edge of a cliff with the fast-flowing sea below. The white stork seems unfazed by the potentially lethal home for her chicks - between 10-20m above the sea - as she preens herself while standing guard. The photographer spotted the nest when visiting one of Portugal's natural parks - Southwest Alentejo and Vicentine Coast Natural Park. (Photo/VCG)

