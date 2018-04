Dancers Alison Parsons (L) and Georgia Paton-Durrant pose in a floral display during a photocall on the eve of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, northern England, April 25, 2018. The flower show, which features over 500 exhibitors, opens on April 26 and runs until April 29. (Photo/Agencies)