Rangers face challenges in nature reserve (1/7)

2018-04-26 16:15 Editor:Yao Lan
A ranger, who misses his son at home dearly, stands on a watchtower in the Altun Shan National Nature Reserve in the border regions of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province and Tibet Autonomous Region. At an average altitude of 4,500 meters, the reserve covers 45,000 square kilometers and is home to a variety of wild animals such as wild donkeys, Tibetan yaks, Tibetan gazelles and black-necked cranes. Few keepers, especially younger people, like to work in the remote area due to its harsh conditions. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

