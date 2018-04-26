Luxury jewelry collection graces Beijing(1/11)

Rose vanity case (gold, jade, enamel, rubies, sapphires, emeralds, diamonds), 1926. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The jewelry of Van Cleef & Arpels, a French brand known for its taste and sophistication, has won the hearts of many legendary fashion icons including Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran, the Duchess of Windsor, Grace Kelly (Princess Grace of Monaco) and Elizabeth Taylor.

From April 21 to Aug. 5, nearly 400 creations from the Van Cleef & Arpels Collection and private collections will be shown at Today Art Museum in Beijing. Displayed chronologically, they demonstrate the intriguing historical and aesthetic evolution of VCA style.

First presented in 2012 at Paris' Musée des Arts Décoratifs, this exhibition is traveling for the first time to take up residence in China for several months. The interior setting draws inspiration from Chinese ink and wash paintings, creating a dreamy space which brings out the glamour of the gems and jewels.

Here are some highlights of the exhibition.

If you go:

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., through Aug 5 (closed on Mondays). Today Art Museum, Building 4, Apple Community, 32 Baiziwan Road, Chaoyang district. 010-5876-0600.