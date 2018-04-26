LINE

New York museum unveils groundbreaking show on traditional Chinese medicine(1/6)

2018-04-26 14:34 Xinhua
A visitor looks at exhibits during the press preview of Chinese Medicine in America: Converging Ideas, People and Practices and On the Shelves of Kam Wah Chung & Co. in the Museum of Chinese in America in New York, the United States, April 25, 2018. New York City's Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) Wednesday unveiled two groundbreaking exhibitions on Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and practices in America through historical medical artifacts and contemporary art. Chinese Medicine in America: Converging Ideas, People and Practices and On the Shelves of Kam Wah Chung & Co. will both be on view for the public at the museum in Manhattan's Chinatown from April 26 to Sept. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

