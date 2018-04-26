Hongyan River nuclear plant starts installing main equipment(1/4)

LINE

Hongyan River nuclear plant starts installing main equipment

2018-04-26
A steam generator for nuclear power creation is transported to Unit 5 of the Hongyan River nuclear plant in Dalian City, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2018. The equipment is the major component of the phase two expansion of the nuclear plant, the largest energy project in northeast China. The first phase of the nuclear plant is in full operation, while construction on the second phase began on March 29, 2015. The arrival of the steam generator signals the start of the installment of the main equipment for Unit 5. (Photo: China News Service/He Peng)

