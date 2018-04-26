World's first plastinated giant panda displayed in Chengdu(1/8)

LINE

World's first plastinated giant panda displayed in Chengdu

2018-04-26 08:37
A ceremony to unveil a plastinated giant panda specimen at the Mystery of Life Museum in Chengdu City, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2018. In cooperation with the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, the Mystery of Life Museum in Chengdu used plastination to preserve body parts of the panda Xinnier that died in early 2016. Water and fat in the animal body were replaced by plastic, creating a specimen that can be touched and doesn't decay or smell while keeping most of the properties of the original. The museum said the project is designed to enhance the public awareness of both the species and environmental protection. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

