The military band of Uzbekistan perform at the opening ceremony of a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at a square of the Juyongguan Pass of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)