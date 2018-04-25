Everton use world's first ever 'virtual mascot'(1/6)

Everton use world's first ever 'virtual mascot' as robot gives young fan too ill to travel to Goodison Park chance to lead his side out for Newcastle clash on April 23, 2018. Jack McLinden, 14, is an Everton fan from Liverpool who is wheelchair bound and too sick to travel to the home of his beloved Blues. A camera, microphone and speaker on the robot called AV1 allowed Jack to experience the thrill of walking on to the Goodison Park pitch in the arms of captain Phil Jagielka. (Photo/Agencies)