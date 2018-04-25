Indian jewels shine in Palace Museum(1/4)

More than 500 pieces of jewelry from India are being displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing starting April 17. (Photo/Xinhua)

More than 500 pieces of jewelry from India are being displayed at the Palace Museum in Beijing starting April 17.

The event, titled "Treasures from The Al Thani Collection" includes two sections: one is "Gems and Jewels from India", the other "Masterpieces from a royal collection".

Both sections are displaying exquisite jewels, with histories spanning five centuries. Some pieces were showed to the public for the first time.