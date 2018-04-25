LINE

Beijing installs system to encourage orderly pedestrians (1/3)

2018-04-25 15:42 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
A new system to warn pedestrians to follow traffic lights undergoes tests in Tongzhou District, Beijing, April 24, 2018. The capital city's first such intelligent system can send voice warnings, take pictures and record traffic offenses by pedestrians running red lights, and also live stream the offender on a giant screen. The developer said more roads in Tongzhou will install the system and a frequent offender of traffic rules will find their social credit affected. (Photo/IC)

