Oceanco, a Dutch manufacturer of luxury custom yachts, has unveiled its latest project: the Tuhura. The exterior styling is reminiscent of early canoes used hundreds of years ago by indigenous people all over the world. The main inspiration for the interior design is East Asia and the Pacific islands. Innovation and cutting-edge technology is evident throughout the design. It's a whopping 377 feet long, making it among the longest yachts in the world. (Photo/VCG)