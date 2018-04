A staff member handles the medical fee reimbursement business for a villager at a service center in Hongqiao Town of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 5, 2018. All kinds of business can be handled at any service window at the center. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)