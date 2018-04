Chinese dove trees are in full bloom in Nayong County in Southwest China's Guizhou Province. The tree's scientific name is Davidia involucrata and its leaves resemble the shape of a dove. It is a rare and endangered type of flora that only exists in the southern part of China, and is regarded as a 'living fossil' and the 'giant panda' of the plant kingdom. (Photo by Xi He/chinadaily.com.cn)