After playing bit roles for five years, 67-year-old Du is now a Beijing Film Academy student(1/4)

Du Songye, 67, shows her acceptance letter for the Beijing Film Academy as well as a still from a movie she appeared in. After retiring in 2013, Du, who is from Luoyang City in Henan Province, decided to try something new but she quickly gave up her dream to be a model for the elderly as she was not physically fit. Later, at the suggestion of a friend, Du was successful in an audition for a TV drama. Although she has no formal acting training, Du has played about 50 roles in tens of TV series and online films, shot both in Beijing and Hengdian Studio in Zhenjiang Province, over the past five years. She then applied for a spot at the College of Continuing Education at the Beijing Film Academy, where she was accepted as a result of her truly outstanding performance, according to a judge. Du said she was very excited to have this learning opportunity and vowed to train to be a qualified actress. (Photo/VCG)