LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

After playing bit roles for five years, 67-year-old Du is now a Beijing Film Academy student(1/4)

2018-04-24 13:33 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Du Songye, 67, shows her acceptance letter for the Beijing Film Academy as well as a still from a movie she appeared in. After retiring in 2013, Du, who is from Luoyang City in Henan Province, decided to try something new but she quickly gave up her dream to be a model for the elderly as she was not physically fit. Later, at the suggestion of a friend, Du was successful in an audition for a TV drama. Although she has no formal acting training, Du has played about 50 roles in tens of TV series and online films, shot both in Beijing and Hengdian Studio in Zhenjiang Province, over the past five years. She then applied for a spot at the College of Continuing Education at the Beijing Film Academy, where she was accepted as a result of her truly outstanding performance, according to a judge. Du said she was very excited to have this learning opportunity and vowed to train to be a qualified actress. (Photo/VCG)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.