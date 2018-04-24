AI makes remote trial possible in Hangzhou(1/3)

Judge Xiao Fangxun holds an AI-assisted trial in a court in Hangzhou City, East China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2018. During the trial, the defendant was sitting in a law firm 1,200 kilometers away and the plaintiff participated via the Internet, while Xiao himself presided over the trial. China decided to establish the 'smart court', assisted by artificial intelligence technology, in March 2016. The People's Court in Xihu District of Hangzhou began a pilot program with the help of Alibaba Cloud ET Brain platform three months later. Xiao said a human stenographer is no longer needed in 70 percent of cases and an AI stenographer has showed remarkable typing speed and accuracy even with speakers with local accents. Xiao said he has devoted much of his time to studying artificial intelligence and Big Data. (Photo/VCG)