Marco Montesini from Spain competes in the European Stone Stacking Championships 2018 in Dunbar, Scotland, April 22, 2018. More than 30 participants from America, Spain, Italy and from around Britain participated the European Stone Stacking Championships, Europe's largest championships for all Stone Stacking and Rock Balancing artists and practitioners. Pedro Duran from Spain was named European champion for a second consecutive year for his stone archway. (Photo/Agencies)