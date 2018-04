The Dalian Naval Academy holds a parade to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the PLA Navy, April 23, 2018. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Perfect synchronization! These 1,050 cadets from the Dalian Naval Academy form an invulnerable phalanx as they march forward and seamlessly change formation to the beat of military songs.

On Monday, the future sailors marched on the academy's parade ground to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the PLA Navy, April 23, 2018.