Participants in a reading competition at a book store in Taiyuan City, the capital of North China's Shanxi Province, April 22, 2018. Held in the run-up to World Book and Copyright Day on April 23, the competition required more than 50 participants to finish reading a book in five hours, followed by a test and prizes for three best readers. Organizers said the competition aims to promote reading as a hobby. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Lixia)