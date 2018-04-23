LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Understanding China: 10 books from Xi's bookshelves(1/10)

2018-04-23 11:21 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

On this year's World Book and Copyright Day, we select 10 books from President Xi Jinping's bookshelves to help you understand today's China better.

Analects of Confucius

Confucius

The Analects of Confucius is a collection of ideas and sayings from the Chinese philosopher, Confucius. For thousands of years, Confucianism has guided government and personal morality in China. Values emphasized by Confucianism such as virtue, people-oriented governance and self-discipline are still center stage in nation's politics today. Xi frequently uses Confucian quotes and other classic Chinese literature to illustrate his approach to governance. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.