Apolong, China's first driverless electric microbus, is free for members of the public to test ride at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center, the main venue of the first Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital of Southeast China's Fujian Province, April 22, 2018. The bus was jointly developed by tech giant Baidu and Xiamen King Long United Automobile. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)