Workers plant trees on the Kubuqi Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 21, 2018. Thousands of workers devote themselves into the desertification control of Kubuqi Desert in April and May every year, during which they live on the desert, plant trees and set obstacles to fix the sand. By far, 25 percent of the Kubuqi Desert has gotten rid of desertification. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)