Furniture-building robot assembles IKEA chair in less than 9 minutes(1/2)

2018-04-20 13:32 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) scientists have developed a robot that can autonomously assemble an IKEA chair without interruption. Designed by Assistant Professor Pham Quang Cuong and his team from NTU's School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, the robot comprises a 3D camera and two robotic arms equipped with grippers to pick up objects. The team coded algorithms using three different open-source libraries to help the robot complete its job of putting together the IKEA chair. It assembled IKEA's Stefan chair in 8 minutes and 55 seconds. (Photo/Agencies)

