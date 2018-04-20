LINE

Stone relics with emperor's writing returned to Old Summer Palace (1/11)

2018-04-20 11:06 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Two replicas of stone relics from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) donated by the Old Summer Palace to the Central Committee of the China Democratic League in Beijing, April 19, 2018. A stone tablet with Emperor Qianlong's hand-written words Xi Chun Dong and a stone stele with Emperor Jiaqing's writing were moved from the office of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League back to their original sites in the Old Summer Palace, once a complex of royal palaces and gardens. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

LINE
