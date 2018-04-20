LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Grain Rain: A final spring party with the peony, tea and rain(1/7)

2018-04-20 10:22 CGTN Editor:Li Yan
1

The fluctuating temperatures may have confused a number of Chinese people in selecting a proper outfit during the past few weeks. Cold fronts, bringing rain or even snow, would easily tear up the warmth of the spring within a night. (Photo/CGTN)

However, with the arrival of Guyu, or the Grain Rain on Friday, it should not be a problem anymore. The azure sky and gentle winds would finally stay.

Falling usually on or around April 20 every year, Guyu is the sixth of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar. It is also the last solar term of the spring, which heralds the arrival of a lively summer.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.