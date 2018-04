A view of the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 18, 2018. South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed to hold a summit on April 27 in the truce village of Panmunjom, the first meeting between the leaders of the two sides in 11 years. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Xu)