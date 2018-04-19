LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Wen Wei's Shanghai solo exhibition ends Thursday(1/5)

2018-04-19 15:13 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

Wen Wei's ongoing solo exhibition at Shanghai's Duoyunxuan Gallery shows ink paintings that are themed on classic Chinese literature, displaying the artist's salute to aesthetic and cultural values held dear by ancient scholars. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The paintings were created on medium-size paper, between 35 and 60 centimeters in length and width. The motifs are from ancient texts on morals and classic romance novels, which impart the central ideas of Chinese traditions from a minor perspective.

The exhibition through Thursday also shows Wen's calligraphic works. Since childhood, she has been practicing calligraphy and has won many awards.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.