Wen Wei's Shanghai solo exhibition ends Thursday(1/5)

Wen Wei's ongoing solo exhibition at Shanghai's Duoyunxuan Gallery shows ink paintings that are themed on classic Chinese literature, displaying the artist's salute to aesthetic and cultural values held dear by ancient scholars. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The paintings were created on medium-size paper, between 35 and 60 centimeters in length and width. The motifs are from ancient texts on morals and classic romance novels, which impart the central ideas of Chinese traditions from a minor perspective.

The exhibition through Thursday also shows Wen's calligraphic works. Since childhood, she has been practicing calligraphy and has won many awards.