LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Exhibition gives visitors a glimpse of thangka painting(1/6)

2018-04-19 14:51 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

A painter demonstrates the making of a thangka painting during an exhibition at the Qinghai Art Museum in Xining City, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2018. The exhibition invited painters from Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai to show traditional techniques and skills in making thangka, which is a special art of Tibetan Buddhism that has a number of different varieties. The scroll paintings in Huangnan are known for their colors and the elaborate skill required for their creation. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Rui)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.