Exhibition gives visitors a glimpse of thangka painting(1/6)

A painter demonstrates the making of a thangka painting during an exhibition at the Qinghai Art Museum in Xining City, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 18, 2018. The exhibition invited painters from Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai to show traditional techniques and skills in making thangka, which is a special art of Tibetan Buddhism that has a number of different varieties. The scroll paintings in Huangnan are known for their colors and the elaborate skill required for their creation. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Rui)