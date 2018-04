A 1.9-meter-long sturgeon is caught in the Yalu River in Dandong City, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 17, 2018. Fish farming began in the river in Kuandian Man Autonomous County, Dandong City 12 years ago. A total of 68 sturgeon, all more than ten years in age, were caught at the fish farm on Tuesday, with a market value of 6 million yuan ($955,000). Each fish weighed an average 40 kilograms and was 170 centimeters in length. (Photo/VCG)