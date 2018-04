A swing sticking out of the cliff on the Wang Yun Mountain in Chishui, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, gave tourists a chance to test their mettle. The mountain, where the swing was installed, is famous for its height and the magnificent view of a "clouds sea" facing it. Tourists could also experience a breathtaking tightrope walk and chute-sliding while enjoying the natural beauty. (Photo by Huang Xiaobo/for chinadaily.com.cn)