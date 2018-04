Boston ivy covers the old Shicheng Gate of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Nanjing City, the capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, April 18, 2018. Shicheng Gate, one of 13 inner city gates that date back to the Ming Dynasty, is listed as a cultural relic under national protection. The climbing ornamental plant has added charm to this tourist attraction. (Photo/VCG)