Cats and mini-hotel rooms welcome readers in Zhengzhou bookstore (1/5)

A 24-hour bookstore named City Light opens in Zhengzhou City, the capital of Central China's Henan Province. What sets the bookstore apart are the 12 capsule rooms that offer basic overnight accommodation for readers. Each room is named after a famous author and the city where the author lives. The bookstore owner said the design was inspired by Japanese capsule hotels - small self-contained mini-hotel rooms. The bookstore also has cats which wander freely near the capsule rooms. (Photo/VCG)