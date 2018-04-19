PLA's aviation brigade holds live-fire exercise(1/5)

An attack helicopter fires rockets during a live-fire exercise off the country's southeastern coast on April 18, 2018. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

An aviation brigade of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force held a live-fire exercise off the country's southeastern coast on Wednesday, according to a statement from the PLA Ground Force.

The statement, which was released on Thursday morning, said multiple types of armed helicopters took part in the drill that lasted until late night at sea and verified the brigade's all-day combat capability on the sea.